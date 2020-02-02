What we do for a living, where we went to school, who we married, our children and perhaps our children’s children, what hobbies and recreation we enjoy, what we believe, where we go to church, the books we read, the movies we go to see, the way we vote, the things we talk about with friends and family — these are among the things which define each of us.
We are simple.
We are complicated.
None of us is a singular thing.
We are many things.
While we may be comfortable in our own skins and confident in who we are, none of us really likes to be clearly defined by others and pigeon-holed to being just one thing or another.
We covet our own identities and would prefer to define ourselves rather than being defined by others.
Still, we live in a world of labels.
While labels may be fine for the canned food aisle — even necessary, they are woefully inadequate for defining people with all of our nuances and idiosyncrasies.
Being labeled conservative, progressive, dyed in the wool, yellow dog, tree hugger, hawk, liberal, moderate, left-wing, right-wing, etc., probably only describes a small part of where we actually land on the political spectrum. Someone who is socially very liberal, for example, may have some very conservative fiscal ideologies.
Not wanting to be defined by one thing is reasonable.
You may want to be known not just as a father but as a father, a husband, a believer, a student, a mentor, et. al.
Of course, that does not mean that being a father is any less important than being a husband or anything else on the list. It would simply mean that all of those things matter and are a part of who you are.
We are all a tapestry.
What is most perplexing, however, is when the threads of that tapestry clash.
While we are all many things, one would think that at the very least in any one of us all those parts of our identity would be compatible with every other part.
Our politics can often be an outlier, a bold unmatched thread, that is not compatible with all the other things which come together to make us who and what we are.
Suppose a person is a person of faith, family values and deep conviction but openly supports politicians or movements diametrically juxtaposed to the very things that define that faith?
That makes for one ugly and very confusing tapestry, a study in contradiction.
Yes, we are all very simple and very complicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.