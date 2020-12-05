ZACHARY: Giuliani circus doesn't belong here

The last thing Georgia needed this past week was Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani was invited to speak before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee meeting convened under the Gold Dome in Atlanta to discuss the future of elections in Georgia.
Giuliani has zero credibility.
Zero.
In so many ways, it is sad to see this once revered (in some circles) political figure reduced to a caricature of his former self and a late night punch line but he has no one to blame but himself.
The former New York mayor is now traveling around the country at the behest of President Donald Trump peddling crazy conspiracy theories and surrounding himself with people less credible than he is.
His press conferences are unhinged and that is being kind.
In Atlanta, testifying to lawmakers, he offered no testimony about anything that happened or didn’t happen in the Georgia election, but instead just sounded like a broken record repeating debunked claims that have already been laughed out of courts and statehouses across the nation.
He and his cohorts have received tongue lashings from judges, including conservative appointees, simply because there is absolutely no merit to their reckless claims.
Far more troubling than the fact that Giuliani came to Georgia to peddle his snake oil is the fact that the Georgia GOP and Republican lawmakers humored him.
Perhaps a few of them are myopic enough to believe the fairy tale but it is far more likely they are entranced with his celebrity and closeness to Trump.
They probably think they have rubbed elbows with American political royalty, but nothing could be more removed from the truth. History will not treat Giuliani kindly.
To show just how absurd and even clueless Giuliani is, he told lawmakers they had to dump the current voting system for the runoff because voters wouldn’t trust it. Exactly what does he expect the secretary of state to do at this point?
Get out the chalk and make tick marks on a blackboard?
We would like to think that the Georgia General Assembly is better than this but sadly by hosting this three-ring Giuliani circus, calling it a subcommittee meeting, it proved it is not.
Jim Zachary is CNHI Director for Newsroom Training and Development, editor of the Valdosta Daily Times and president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
