COVID-19 is worse than ever.
We urge our readers to take it more seriously than ever.
Remember when we all sheltered in place?
It's worse now.
Remember when we were working from home?
It's worse now.
Remember when all public meetings were held on Zoom?
It's worse now.
Remember when restaurants, hair and nail salons, entertainment venues and stores had to close to keep their employees and the public safe?
It's worse now.
Remember when churches went to all online, streaming worship services?
It's worse now.
Remember when the hospital had to suspend non-essential procedures in order to prioritize COVID-care and keep medical personnel and the public safe?
It's worse now.
Remember when we first learned the words "social distancing" and were watchful to make sure that we stayed more than six feet apart from others to protect ourselves?
It's worse now.
Remember when just about everyone was wearing a protective mask in public?
It's worse now.
More than 100 of our friends and neighbors in Lowndes County have died.
More than 200 people have died in our hospital.
Our hospital currently has more than 80 COVID-19 patients, many on ventilators.
More than 10,000 people in Georgia have died.
More than 360,000 people in the United States have died.
Remember when we took COVID-19 seriously?
It's worse now — a lot worse.
Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times and CNHI’s Director of Newsroom Training and Development.
