Why was Valdosta High’s head football coach Alan Rodemaker’s contract not renewed?
We don’t know.
Was it racial?
We don’t know.
Was it personal?
We don’t know.
Was it political?
We don’t know.
Was there a legitimate reason behind the votes?
We don’t know.
And, why don’t we know?
It is simple, the public does not know because the people we put in office will not talk.
That is unacceptable.
Yes, it is easy to say that the community will have its ultimate recourse at the ballot box at the next election for board of education seats.
But we deserve answers now.
Of course, people in the audience following the Tuesday evening vote were loudly saying the decision was racially motivated because the vote was split down racial lines, but it could also just be the case that those who voted to push Rodemaker out just happen to see things the same way.
So, how can we all find out?
It’s simple: They can tell us.
If those who voted to not retain the coach simply believe that it is time for a predominantly black team to have a black coach, then they need say that clearly and out in the open.
If that has absolutely nothing to do with this decision, then they need to say that as well.
Now, let’s flip the coin.
The board members who have voted to keep Rodemaker have not been speaking out publicly either. They have only voiced their support for the coach by their vote and not by their words.
Maybe they are talking to family and friends, but it is high time they speak directly to the community.
We are calling on all nine board members to be open and honest with the public.
Tell us the truth and the whole truth.
Kelly Wilson, Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley tell us why you support the coach and why you voted to renew his contract.
Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown tell us why you just voted “no,” without saying anything.
Why do you believe it is time for a coaching change?
We also want to know if the five met privately to discuss the decision and formed a voting block outside of a public meeting?
If there was a violation of the Georgia Open Meetings Act this whole thing will get even more serious as evidenced by the state’s prosecution of an Atlanta city official for violating Sunshine Laws last year.
All you should also know that the minutes of your executive session held prior to each vote are, in fact, discoverable if a lawsuit is filed.
Stop hiding behind a cloak of nebulous executive session privilege and tell this community the truth.
