Lowndes County, it’s time to choose.
Granted, the county has traditionally given the majority of its vote to the Republican presidential candidate for the past half century. Still, it’s time to help choose a Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.
Four years ago, as the second term of President Barack Obama’s administration came to an end, primary voters were selecting their preference for either a Democrat or Republican candidate. With Trump seeking reelection virtually unopposed on the Republican ticket, voters will be casting ballots for a candidate from the Democratic field.
Georgia has open primaries and no one is required to register as a member of either party.
Early voting runs 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, March 2-6, March 9-13, March 16-20; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, March 14; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
Election Day is 7 a.m.-7 p.m., March 24, at various polling places.
A lot is riding on this election.
The selection of a candidate to run for president.
The statewide rollout of new voting equipment. The voting machines have had a shaky start in test elections in 2019. We hope state officials have resolved points of technical and human error.
Voters purged from voter rolls and accusations of voter suppression at the highest levels of state offices.
But voter apathy seems to be the greatest threat to the democratic process.
While elections advocates question the new voting machines and seek investigations into voter suppression, the percentage of registered voters who actually participate rises only to somewhere in the teens.In some elections, the Lowndes County voter turnout percentage hasn’t even broken past the single digits.
We encourage all registered voters to cast a ballot.
Though it’s too late to register to vote in the presidential primary, we encourage other residents to register now to vote in other elections later this year, which include an additional primary for local offices and the general election in November.
More information: Contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
