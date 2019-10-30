We know it likely won’t increase the number of voters participating in early voting that ends this week, but we will make the case again today, and likely again before the Nov. 5 election day next week.
Voting is important.
We’ll even say it again now: Voting is important.
But too few people take advantage of their right to cast a vote.
While everybody seems to have a political opinion for social media, or at work, or at the dinner table, and while some folks are willing to march in the streets for a cause, too few people take full participation in shaping our representative government.
If a person is unhappy with the government but fails to vote, their complaints ring hollow.
People get the government they deserve.
And given the sad state of voter turnout that seems to be the truth.
But it’s not too late to make a difference.
A new opportunity is here.
Municipal races are underway for Thomasville City Council, Thomasville City Schools and Cairo City Council.
Cairo voters also can decide on two alcohol-related questions, selling by the drink and package sales on Sundays.
Cairo and Grady County residents can take part in the vote for the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) renewal.
Early voting is underway now and voting precincts will be open Nov. 5.
The effort is worth it.
Voting can make a difference. If not immediately, then in the long run.
Voting matters.
And if people don’t vote ... well, we get the government we deserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.