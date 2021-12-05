With the holidays upon us and a new strain of COVID-19 being reported, we encourage people to make getting the vaccine a gift to themselves, loved ones and the general good.
Vaccines are safe.
They are effective.
More people getting the vaccine will likely mean less chance of new variants wreaking havoc on lives and our health care system.
Vaccines have always been the answer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and getting our lives back to normal.
Getting a booster shot also makes a difference and we advise people who have already been vaccinated to make getting the booster shot part of their holiday preparations this year.
Vaccines were developed with a speed that had nothing to do with cutting corners, or rushing the process. It had everything to do with new technologies and amazing advances in medicine and science.
Still, COVID-19 remains dangerous and it remains fatal.
The Valdosta area is still dealing with the ramifications of the delta variant of COVID-19. South Georgia Medical Center reported five virus-related deaths in the past week, even though the number of hospitalized patients has been at or below 10 at a time during the past few weeks.
So, at this time when families are coming together, if you haven’t already been vaccinated, consider again the importance of getting the vaccine.
If not for your health then for the safety of family and friends.
Being vaccinated is not a gift that can be placed under the tree but it can help each of us safely gather together around the Christmas tree.
And possibly ensure we can all be with our loved ones again next holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.