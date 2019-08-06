President Donald Trump was right when he condemned mass shootings and called for gun control Monday.
He was right when he said, “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”
Now it is time for our president and the U.S. Congress to put some action behind the words.
Sure, his words now don’t match all the rhetoric of the past, but this is where we are.
How many more people have to die before we do something about gun violence in this nation?
The cliche’ that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” is a non sequitur.
The reality is that people are killing people with guns.
We strongly believe it is past time to get guns out of the hands of people suffering from mental illness.
We strongly believe it is past time to get high-magazine, rapid-fire weapons out of the hands of the untrained public.
Common-sense gun legislation is not about abridging Second Amendment Rights.
Pushing back against gun control by calling it an attack on the right to bear arms is a red herring.
The Second Amendment protects the basic right to keep and bear arms, it does not grant a license to kill or even the right to keep and bear all kinds of weapons.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found a majority of Americans favor more strict gun laws, the AP reported regarding its March 2019 poll. That poll found that 67 percent of Americans favor more strict gun laws, and 6 in 10 support a ban on AR-15-type rifles and similar semi-automatic weapons. Roughly 8 in 10 Democrats, but just about 4 in 10 Republicans, support that policy, the AP reported.
Regardless of party or position, it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to blame a mass shooting on immigration, legal or otherwise.
Trump condemned the weekend mass shootings as “barbaric.”
We agree.
The president has called for stronger background checks.
We agree.
It is also time to accept the harsh cold reality that high-magazine, high-powered, AR-15-type weapons are what these mass-murdering shooters use to kill as many people as possible, and it is time to ban them from the general public.
Finally, a law full of loopholes is no law at all.
Gun show aficionados, collectors and hobbyists should not have some special access to weapons, avoiding background checks.
President Trump has talked tough on gun control before. He even promised to stand up to the NRA. We hope this time he leads on the issue and backs his words with action.
Congress has repeatedly failed to enact any kind of sensible gun control despite mass shooting after shooting.
At least 29 more people are dead and dozens more wounded in El Paso and Dayton.
Will Congress act now?
Back in February, the House approved a bi-partisan bill requiring federal background checks for all gun sales and a review period of up to 10 days for background checks on firearm purchases. It was the Trump administration that threatened to veto the measure back then.
Now, the president should call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put the House bill up for a vote.
At least that’s a start.
