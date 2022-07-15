We encourage you to support Second Harvest of South Georgia.
The good people at Second Harvest do so much to help those who need our help the most but all the great work they do cannot be done without your generosity.
The truest measure of any community is how it takes care of its most vulnerable and we are so fortunate to live in an area where altruism abounds.
Unfortunately, the needs are so great that they are never quite fully met.
Second Harvest says there are three primary ways you can help serve families who need it most.
You can donate food, donate money or donate your time.
All three things are needed, pretty much all of the time.
Meanwhile, Second Harvest of South Georgia and Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's Bright from the Start hosted an event this week to bring community awareness to summer meals programs for Georgia’s children, such as the Kids Cafe program and Happy Helpings Summer Food Service program, to help feed South Georgia children.
Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer, said during the summer months when school is out, many children no longer have consistent access to nutritious meals and snacks.
Second Harvest and DECAL provide free meals to any child 18 years old and younger. Adults 19 years and older who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities may also receive meals.
Cindy Kicklighter, DECAL marketing and outreach manager, said the programs focus on not just keeping kids full but on making sure they are consuming healthy and nutritious food.
The program underscores that hunger is not just a third world problem and we must not overlook the very real needs that exist right here in our own communities.
Nonperishable food items are always needed, as well as money.
In fact, Second Harvest calls donations “the life-blood of our organization.”
We couldn’t say it any better than they said it themselves, “By donating food, you can ensure children, senior citizens and families across South Georgia will have something to eat tomorrow. Second Harvest of South Georgia depends on community-minded people and businesses to survive. Through food donations, we are able to provide food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters with the food and groceries they need to serve the community. The fight against hunger is one that we can win if we work together.”
Pulling together is what this community does best.
You can begin doing your part today and be part of the solution by reaching out to Second Harvest at info@feedingsga.org or calling the center nearest to you.
