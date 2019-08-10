Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Students from the repair and network technician and electrical maintenance technician programs signed an apprenticeship agreement with Ace Technologies to work as systems integration technicians. Students who participated in the signing ceremony are John Lippincott and Elijah Riddle, according to Wiregrass Georgia Technological College. Ace Technologies is a full-service integrator that markets integrated software and hardware systems. The company installs a wide variety of low voltage communication including, security and life-safety electronic systems. This also includes industrial controls, telecommunications, fire alarm and mass notification, CCTV and networking. The apprenticeship program through Wiregrass is a method of training individuals in a trade using a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab related instruction, college officials said. Wiregrass currently has nine programs that are approved for the apprenticeship program accounting, automotive technology, CNC specialist, computer information systems, diesel truck maintenance, industrial systems technology, precision machining and manufacturing, telecommunications and welding and joining technology. Other area businesses with Wiregrass apprenticeship agreements are American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings, Ace Electric, TransPower, Cass Burch Dealership, Coyote Manufacturing, Verlyn and Premium Waters.
At the Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Colonists state board meeting in Midway, the Valdosta chapter, NSDAC, was awarded first place by the National Society for Patriotic Education. Honorary State Regent and Valdosta Chapter member Dr. Telia Cunningham, Georgia State Regent Thelma Kilpatrick and Valdosta Chapter Secretary/Treasurer Mary Kuntz.
Recent and soon-to-be graduates from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College were recognized by Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta with a special tradesman award. Graduates received a plaque along with a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new jobs, college officials said. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these four deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” said Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates.” The Wiregrass graduates recognized were: Ariel Adams (Coffee campus, welding), nominating instructor Mike Day; Mark Musslewhite (Ben Hill-Irwin campus, welding), nominating instructor Terry Johnson; Cody Peeples (Valdosta campus, welding technology), nominating instructor Wally Rewis; Dillan Gray (Coffee campus, industrial systems technology), nominating instructor Phillip Taylor; and Megan Wolfe (Valdosta campus, automotive technology), nominating instructor Toby Heard.
