The General Assembly is taking a break to look at the budget. But the state has been hard at work tackling a growing problem.
The Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database is now up and running, behind the efforts of the GBI, the Department of Community Supervision and the Department of Corrections. The database will collect information statewide on street gangs, gang members and associates and their activities.
In announcing the gang database’s inception, Gov. Brian Kemp said criminal street gangs “are plaguing neighborhoods across Georgia.”
Vic Reynolds, director of the GBI, pointed out that street gangs know no city or county lines. With the new database, law enforcement agencies can access information across jurisdictional lines and work together to put together cases against criminal street gangs.
The law establishing the database was passed 10 years ago. A pilot program brought together several metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies and now that it has been made a priority, the bank of information contains data on more than 100 gangs and over 17,000 gang members and associates, according to the GBI.
According to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report on who gets included in the gang database, a person must be convicted of either violating the state gang law or meet at a minimum two of the other requirements, including admitting being in a gang, having gang tattoos, wearing items and colors associated with gangs.
The state policy guiding the database says those people included on the list of street gang members will be removed after five years if there is no further reason to keep them on it. The GBI Gang Task Force chief told the Journal-Constitution that information in the database won’t be used to prosecute crimes and it will be checked regularly.
Gov. Kemp pointed out that street gangs have touched nearly county in the state and there are 159 of them. A drug bust last month by Thomas County narcotics agents led to six gang-related charges. One of two homicides in Thomasville last year was reported linked to street gang activity.
We hope the governor’s efforts and those of the GBI and other law enforcement agencies curtail and eradicate street gangs wherever they are operating.
