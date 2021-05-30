It is sadly a story of stories untold.
Untold stories of unfathomable horror and tragedy. Suppressed in public. Nearly forgotten with the passing of generations.
No one ever held accountable.
If justice is blind, justice was silenced, bound and gagged, in these stories.
The Tulsa Race Massacre is considered the worst racially motivated massacre in American history.
One hundred years ago, in a place known as Black Wall Street for its affluence in the Oklahoma city, an armed mob of white people killed the Black residents and destroyed the Black-owned businesses, even bombed the district by airplane.
It is not known how many people died but the number is considered substantial. In a day of violence, a population was decimated and their way of life destroyed.
And the story lay buried in the rubble.
The horror of that day was swept away with the rubble. Left only to whispers among survivors who passed the story to the next generations.
But publicly and even in history books, the incident was rarely mentioned. And those mentions were terse and often misleading. Before it was more appropriately called the Tulsa Race Massacre, the event was referred to as the Tulsa Race Riots.
The story remained untold, teetering terribly close to being forgotten, until recent research and work by historians and community activists.
People may wonder how such a tragedy could remain something akin to a secret. How such a grave and violent loss of life was nearly forgotten or treated as if it never happened.
Sadly, Tulsa is not the exception. It more closely resembles the rule.
In South Georgia, the story of Mary Turner remained mostly untold until the work of researchers made it boldly public less than two decades ago.
The Mary Turner Project revealed the lynching of a dozen or more Black People in 1918 in South Georgia.
Mary Turner was the pregnant wife of one of the lynched men. When she threatened to bring her husband’s killers to justice, which “enraged locals,” according to the Mary Turner Project research, “... Mary Turner fled for her life only to be caught and taken to a place called Folsom’s Bridge on the Brooks and Lowndes counties’ shared border.”
Eight-months pregnant, Turner was “burned, mutilated and shot to death,” according to the words on a historical marker dedicated to her and the other people killed.
Like Tulsa, no one was ever held accountable. Like Tulsa, Mary Turner’s story was nearly forgotten.
Like Tulsa, cities throughout the United States likely have similar stories. Stories of tragedies untold, of pasts unexamined, of stories diminished to whispers then the long silence of memories lost.
