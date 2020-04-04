Here's another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, the Salvation Army is doing its part to lessen the impact on those being served. The Salvation Army has extended its emergency shelter hours to a 24/7 operation to accommodate Lowndes County’s voluntary shelter-in place order, according to a statement from Salvation Army representatives. The men’s shelter normally operates 6 p.m.-7 a.m. which requires the men who "do not work to be creative with their time as to not loiter or wander around the community," representatives said. "Extending the hours helps alleviate that concern since no other recreational outlet is available during this time." The Salvation Army has also suspended shelter fees until April 24. "We have decreased our shelter capacity to 10 beds to accommodate for a new sick room," Salvation Army representatives said. "We have also extended food and clothing distribution to Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30p.m. We are delivering blessing bags to the youth and seniors currently participating in our programs, including devotional materials, snacks and games."
Thousands of cars line up for its drive-through food distributions held each year. Young children are fed every summer at its Kid’s Cafe. Qualified partner agencies throughout the region have shopped for food at its facility for their programs. It gave food to furloughed federal workers in 2019. And now, feeding needs through the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis are being met partly through this food bank. Second Harvest of South Georgia, a member of Feeding America, has been striving to combat hunger for more than two decades. It gets food from the United States Department of Agriculture, grocery stores and manufacturers, said Eliza McCall, chief marketing officer. Funding comes from the Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program, private contributions and grants, she said.
Painting, drawing and creating art are some of the best ways to cope with the quarantine blues. While doors are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts took the benefits of creativity out into the community. More than 500 youth art bags, filled with colored pencils, paints, chalk, a sketch pad and other art-related supplies were distributed Friday to youth at Hudson Docket and Ora Lee West, arts center representatives said. Approximately 300 more bags were delivered to various locations Monday, March 30. The art bags are sponsored by Guardian Bank, a longtime partner of the center and community supporter of the arts.
