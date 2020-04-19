Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
One photographer is documenting the unsung COVID-19 heroes who have surfaced as beacons of light behind the masks. Javon Longieliere, photographer and owner of Javon Longieliere Photography, is capturing life in the moment. “My goal with this project is to spotlight the members of our community who are sacrificing tirelessly to keep our own part of the world stay healthy, fed and running properly,” Longieliere said. “I am creating simple portraits of our frontline neighbors so that I can showcase the fighting and selfless spirit that they demonstrate to the rest of our community.” Longieliere said these are not glamour shots; these are real portraits of local people in a worldwide crisis.
Students William Hoover, Shawn Lucas and Tyler Hall started the spring semester back in January at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, excited to be completing their last course before earning their associate’s degree. After conducting research and design, cost analyses, prototyping and time studies, the students were preparing to present their capstone project to a panel of industry experts. Then the word came that due to COVID-19, colleges within the state would be transitioning to 100% online education for the remainder of the semester, college officials said. Hoover, Lucas and Hall recognized an opportunity to do more. Using Industry 4.0 technologies such as digital manufacturing, 3D printing and real-world collaborative design software, the students decided to cease work on their nearly complete capstone project and instead use the opportunity to join the battle against the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Second Harvest of South Georgia sponsored a second food distribution to assist residents who’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution effort was Friday morning at Valdosta High School. Eliza McCall, agency chief marketing officer, said Second Harvest anticipates serving 2,000 households. “We have already served more than 5,000 families across South Georgia through our emergency box distributions,” she said. “In smaller communities where we are not holding large events, we are working directly with community leaders to provide boxes for those families.”
Photographer Andrea Jenkins has been attracted to the art form since a child. Now a photojournalist for the Air Force, she has honed in on her hobby by establishing AJ Jenkins Photography. Lowndes County residents were recently ordered to stay at home as state officials combat COVID-19, a virus that continues to escalate in cases throughout the area and across the nation. With social distancing practices in place, Jenkins decided to pursue the Front Steps Project by photographing people outside of their homes. “I saw a friend share a social media post about #FrontStepsProject, and it caught my attention,” she said. “It was a project that highlighted everything that I love about photography.” People pose for her to capture moments with their pets and family members right at their front door. In doing so, it connects Jenkins to her passion and to others.
