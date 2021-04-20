Veterinarian. Public servant. State senator. Veteran. Banker. Philanthropist.
What reads like a table full of people were really some of the facets of one man.
Loyce Turner.
A man who brought a lot to the table for South Georgia for decades. He had a public career that lasted nearly 40 years.
In 1974, he was elected state senator and represented Lowndes County and surrounding counties for the next 24 years. An appointment to the state Natural Resources board followed and he served 13 years as a board member under three Georgia governors.
Turner led the board as chairman in 2005. As chairman, “Loyce guided the Board to adopt resolutions to approve the purchase of key conservation lands in the River Creek, Altamaha River/Clayhole Swamp, Dawson Forest and Crockford-Pigeon Mountain Wildlife Management Areas and Dukes Ponds Natural Areas,” according to a statement from state officials in 2013.
At home, Turner may best be remembered as one of the legislators who forged what was known as the South Georgia legislative delegation of the state representatives and state senator working together; or as a founder of First State Bank & Trust; or as the man who donated the seed money and arranged the deal in honor of his first wife that turned the bank’s one-time downtown headquarters into the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts; or as the veterinarian who checked on a farmer’s livestock from before dawn to after dusk.
Loyce Turner passed away late last week. He was 93 years old.
He was an advocate for South Georgia for far more years and in many more ways than his nearly four decades as a political leader suggest. He was a friend to the region, and even in his passing, South Georgia still benefits from his achievements.
