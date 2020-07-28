As we have often reminded the public to protect against COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing, regularly washing hands and following all Centers for Disease Control guidelines, we would also remind readers to beware the heat.
Weather forecasts predict high temperatures in the 90s throughout the week.
Granted, heat is nothing out of the ordinary for South Georgia but day after day in the 90s can take a toll.
Combinations of high temperatures and humidity have led to several days when the heat index says it feels like more than 100 degrees outside.
Here are some things to remember as the days keep heating up.
• People should drink plenty of water. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages can actually dehydrate the body rather than rejuvenate it.
• Use a damp cloth to keep yourself cool. Eat cool foods such as salads.
• Wear loose, comfortable clothing.
• Closing blinds and curtains at home during the day can keep houses cooler. Keep doors and windows closed to get better efficiency from overworked air-conditioning units.
• Keep pets cool, with plenty of water, and allowing them indoors, or at least a spot with plenty of shade.
• If exercising outside, use caution and common sense. Both exercise and the temperature increase the body’s temperature. Avoid the midday sun. Have a back-up plan by working out in the gym or inside the air-conditioned coolness of home.
The best way to deal with the heat is to pay attention.
If you feel too warm, stop, do something about it.
If you’ve been exercising or working outside too long, take a break, go inside, get cool, slowly drink a cool iced drink, restore fluids lost to sweat.
Pay attention to your air-conditioning. If it seems overworked, do something before it breaks down. Change the filters, adjust the thermostat, have a professional check it.
A little precaution, a little attention can go a long way. Because let’s face it. If this is the traditional South Georgia summer, cool days are still a long way off. Though the heat is about the only thing traditional about this strange summer of 2020.
