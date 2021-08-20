The media is holding President Joe Biden accountable.
And it should.
Biden and his administration have a lot to answer for, and both the President and his surrogates are getting hard questions about the pullout from Afghanistan and subsequent takeover by the Taliban.
And they should be.
We hope news consumers are paying close attention.
There are people who said the media would never hold Biden accountable for anything.
Those people were wrong.
Regardless of how you feel about the military withdrawal and regardless of politics, accountability reporting is the right thing to do.
When the press reports the unvarnished truth and holds government accountable, democracy is working like it is supposed to work.
These are the very reasons the Founding Fathers enshrined protections for the freedom of the press in the First Amendment.
Of particular note is that in this present distress, it is not a right wing media holding a progressive administration accountable or a left wing media calling into question a conservative administration.
To be honest, cable television news can be agenda-driven and very partisan, and it should not be. Regardless of the media, it is of utmost importance government be held accountable.
Newspapers — in particular — have a unique, special and important legacy as the Fourth Estate, providing a check on government.
In 1841, Thomas Carlyle wrote about the power of the press, conjuring the words of Edmond Burke: “Burke said there were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters’ Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all.”
Burke may have been chiding the press for its sense of itself but Carlyle used his words to write about the importance of newspapers to democracy.
In an often quoted letter to Edward Carrington, Thomas Jefferson wrote if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
A press that does not operate completely independent of the government it covers is not holding our governors accountable.
A state-run, state-controlled media is of no value to the cause of freedom.
A media that is simply a government mouthpiece, or even gets too cozy with those they cover, is a disservice to the public.
Acrimony between government and the media is to be expected, but casting of the media as being enemies of the people and purveyors of fake news is beyond disturbing. Democracy is in dangerous territory when we are told we can only trust what our leaders tell us, and we cannot trust anything that is reported about them or their actions.
Our constitutional republic was built around an ideology that never were a people more free than when they were self-governed and thereby guaranteed true freedom of religion, free speech, fundamental rights to protest against and petition their own government and, in many ways most importantly, the rights of a completely independent, free and unfettered Fourth Estate keeping government in check — the press.
