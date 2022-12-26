We need law enforcement.
Those sworn to serve and protect us should be adequately compensated for the dangerous work they do.
The State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee, established by the General Assembly is proposing a $56,000 starting salary.
In addition to taking care of those who take care of all of us, the state is also facing very real recruitment and retention challenges.
Many agencies just can’t fill open positions.
While our reporting shows that the numbers vary depending on sources, Georgia ranks around sixth in states with the lowest salaries in its law enforcement agencies.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average salary of police and sheriff’s patrol officers is a little more than $70,000.
California tops the list of highest average salaries for officers at nearly $103,000, followed by Washington, New Jersey, Alaska and Illinois.
Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina and West Virginia are at the bottom of the list with average salaries less than Georgia’s average salary of approximately $47,000, according to our reporting.
The state panel also wants to create an optional statewide law enforcement retirement system that is accessible to all new public safety employees in the state. The statewide plan could move with the employee if they move to another public safety agency in the state.
Recommendations will go to the state’s public safety committee to consider before any potential legislation is taken up by lawmakers. However, given the challenges being faced by agencies across the state, it is not unreasonable to assume that lawmakers will fast track the measure.
Officers put themselves in harm’s way every day and the families of officers worry every day about the safety of their loved one. Even a routine traffic call or a domestic disturbance can instantly turn dangerous or even deadly.
While agencies and departments across the state need more highly qualified and also entry-level officers and deputies what those agencies don’t need is an unfunded mandate from the state.
Many smaller departments operate on a shoestring.
If those cities or counties could have afforded across the board pay increases, they would have already raised salaries.
The state of Georgia has an unprecedented budget surplus and the state, under Gov. Brian Kemp, has been collecting billions more than it has spent.
We encourage state lawmakers to address officer and deputy pay, but then fund the mandate.
