Juneteenth is well known in South Georgia.
While Congress and President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday this week, it has been celebrated and commemorated in Valdosta and Lowndes County for decades.
For example, Southside Library Boosters has been presenting the 29th annual local observance of Juneteenth throughout this past week, with the final event scheduled for noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, with a Juneteenth Festival, 1708 W. Gordon St., that includes 10 a.m. booth set-up, then music, entertainment, vendors and information, booths, food trucks, raffles and giveaways throughout the day. Freedom Fest is scheduled for 8 p.m., with live music. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Yet, while many people here are familiar with the tradition of celebrating Juneteenth and know its history, other people here and in other parts of the nation may be unfamiliar.
Essentially, Juneteenth celebrates and commemorates the date when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free – two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing all persons held as slaves within the rebellious areas were free.
A political move by Lincoln, the proclamation did not end slavery immediately or in all states, but it served as a rallying cry for Union troops and for Blacks to fight on the side of the Union to win their freedom.
The Civil War did not officially end until June 2, 1865, and word of the Emancipation Proclamation did not reach the last stronghold of slavery, in Galveston, Texas, until June 19, 1865, more than two and a half years after it was issued.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”
So began General Order Number 3, as read by Major Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865.
It was on this date that Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news the Civil War had ended and the enslaved were now free — again, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863.
The annual celebration of the events of June 19, 1865, is most commonly known as Juneteenth. It’s the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
And now it has well-deserved recognition as a federal holiday – meaning it will be celebrated and observed by all people throughout the nation, now and in the years to come.
