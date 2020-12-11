JORDAN: Judging by one's 'content of character'

My youngest daughter and son-in-law will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next year. The time just seems right to let them know how much they mean to me and the blessings they’ve brought to my life.
They made the decision to marry in semi-secrecy in 2008 as they were concerned about their family members’ reactions. The reason being that my son-in-law is African American.
It was a shock. Not because of his race but due to the heartache I knew I had unintentionally inflicted on them. Fearing my reaction and other family members responses, they exchanged wedding vows without our knowledge. To have a child be reluctant to tell a parent anything is terrible. There should always be an open line of communication.
That’s a guilt I’ll carry to my grave. If a child (regardless of their age) can’t relate to their parents, the very people who brought them into the world, how will they relate and be successful in other relationships?
My husband and I, being Christians and trying to follow in God’s footsteps, quickly accepted our daughter’s choice and welcomed her husband to the family. However, it would be six long and miserable months before a line of communication was established and even longer before complete family unity was restored.
It has never been a concern of mine if people liked, approved or accepted inter-racial marriages. My husband and I, other family members and my daughter and son-in-law do not need other people’s approval to make the decisions that are best suited to our needs and beliefs. However, it has been a personal goal of mine to share my experience, when the timing is right, and try to get people to base their decisions about others, based on a person’s behavior and the condition of their heart.
A person’s skin color is pointless in determining the true value of a human being. I try to look at the inside of a person and not the outside, which can be totally misleading. Basing opinions on a person’s ethnicity makes no sense to me.
My son-in-law is amazing and dearly loved. He is a naval officer and doing quite well in the military. Because of that, he’s been able to expose my daughter and two grandchildren to a wealth of experiences, that otherwise they would have never known. It’s not just what he provides (which is most everything), it’s his behavior, the way he conducts himself, the way he treats my daughter and the kind of father he is.
During their marriage, he’s deployed several times; however, he would always make every effort possible to keep the lines of communication open. He even found the time to send gifts, things he knew they wanted. With everything he had on his plate, their peace of mind was his priority. I’ve personally seen his kindness taking place. When my husband and I visited them several years ago in Virginia, we were headed (in two cars) to eat before we went home. They were in the car ahead of us.
My son-in-law pulled into a parking lot, got out of the car in his dress clothes and helped a driver push a disabled vehicle out of the traffic. Everyone else drove by but not him.
My son-in-law and I were chatting one day and he told me he tried to make the lives of everyone he encountered, a little brighter. A very admirable attitude in today’s backstabbing, dog-eat-dog world.
He and my daughter have instilled values in their children that, unfortunately, seem to often be a thing of the past. They’re learning the value of a dollar – it’s OK to enjoy spending; however, they know they must also save a portion of their monetary gifts and set some aside for the less fortunate.
They’re learning when you promise to do something, you live up to your word. That, too, seems to be backward thinking now. My two grandchildren know the authority in their home is their parents and they respect and understand that. They have responsibilities, part of which is taking care of their pets. Even at their ages – 11 and 9, they know how to cook and do basic things for themselves.
In closing, please think carefully about how you measure a person’s worth and form opinions on others.
Stephanie and Brandon, I hope you know how much you are loved.
Ann Jordan is a member of The Valdosta Daily Times advertising team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.