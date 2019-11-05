The polls are open today across Thomas County municipalities, and in Grady County for city elections and a countywide special purpose local option sales tax renewal.
There are contested races for the Thomasville City Schools board and for Thomasville City Council.
There are contested city council races in Cairo, along with decisions to be made on Sunday sales of alcohol.
It is not hyperbole to say your vote matters. In these instances, it does.
Turnout for municipal elections and other off-year elections — those which do not take place at the same time as presidential elections — are marked by low voter turnout.
Today gives you a chance to show how much they care about how their cities, their school boards and their governments at large are run.
Every vote counts. And in off-year elections, with fewer people heading to the polls, a vote or two either way could make a difference.
If you didn’t take advantage of early voting — perhaps one of the best innovations in voting to come along — then please go to the polls, which are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The choice is yours — and we encourage you to make your choice at the ballot box today.
