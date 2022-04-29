It seems like they are everywhere.
Drive anywhere in Valdosta and you will see them.
Stand or walk anywhere in Valdosta and you will see them.
The now-familiar dark-blue-and-yellow vehicles of Valdosta On-Demand.
And no wonder we feel like we see them everywhere.
In a ceremony earlier this week, Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber said Valdosta On-Demand has given 65,100 rides in its first year.
Hard to believe it's only been a year.
The Valdosta On-Demand vehicles have become so ubiquitous, are so much a part of people's lives, it seems like they have been driving along Valdosta streets longer than only one year.
The seven-vehicle fleet goes where it's needed from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For a couple of bucks, a person can get to work, church, go out to eat, go to the movies, etc. Like catching a bus except rather than waiting for a bus at a designated bus stop to make a scheduled stop, a person waits for the ride requested via the Valdosta On-Demand app.
And people apparently need the blue-and-yellow vehicles to go everywhere in town.
They can be seen in front of churches, restaurants, grocery stores, various businesses, on almost every street, almost every time you drive somewhere.
You likely see more than one per trip while traveling around town. And if you're riding in a Valdosta On-Demand vehicle, you've likely seen another one moving along city streets.
Valdosta On-Demand has been touted by Georgia senators in Washington, D.C., and was praised by city officials earlier this week in a one-year anniversary ceremony.
And rightfully so.
Valdosta On-Demand has proven that affordable transportation is very much in demand in Valdosta.
