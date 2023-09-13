It is indeed a sad state of affairs when Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr finds it necessary to issue a warning about the potential for scams in the wake of a tropical storm. But he knows what many of us know. It happens.
It is true that disasters bring out the best in people. Unfortunately, it is also true that they draw out the human wolves, bad people who feed off the misery of others.
Best advice whenever a storm leaves its mark on property is to hire a reputable contractor, one who has been around for longer than a day or a week. Avoid falling for “cheap deals.” Do not quickly accept pitches that sound too good to be true without verifying the track record of the individual or company making the offer. And never ever bank your decision on phone numbers a too-good-to-be-true offer provides for verification. Pass it up if it cannot be independently verified.
This is sound advice whether contracting out routine repairs or for the repair of damages caused by a storm. Make sure the painter or carpenter or landscaper you hire has a good track record.
Watch out for one another too, especially the elderly. They are a favorite target of tricksters. More often than not, they are among those who can least afford to be tripped up by scam. Many live on fixed incomes and have no room in their budgets for thieves or any way to replace money spent on deceit.
Give a shout out to neighbors, friends and family when you suspect or detect a scam. Inform the police too. Shouting out is almost akin to switching on a light in the dark. It unmasks crooks.
The National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) reminds communities to be aware of other types of fraud, including requests for monetary donations via phone, mail, email or in person by unknown individuals, groups or agencies. Be sure money given counts for something, that it is actually going for disaster relief. Best advice is to donate to an organization you trust and designate where the contribution is to go.
NCDF also warns about con artists posing as government officials from FEMA or the Department of Health and Human Services. These impersonators will seek to steal an individual’s identity by asking for Social Security information and other personal information.
A time-tested rule of thumb: think before you act.
