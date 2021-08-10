We were so proud of the community when so many of you showed up, attended board of education meetings and candidly shared your points of view with the board over the course of the past several months.
Those who spoke were passionate but reasoned.
In very thoughtful and intelligent ways, several stakeholders talked about the things that mattered most to them, expressed poignant concerns about upheaval on the board, controversial decisions regarding the football program, lawsuits and the costs to taxpayers, COVID-19 protocols and a safe return to in-person classrooms.
What has been most obvious is the fact that stakeholders want to put students above politics and academics above athletics.
Now, it is time to step up once again.
Who will rise to the challenge?
Four city school board district seats will be on the ballot for the November election.
District 1 board member Liz Shumphard is stepping down and three other district seats are at the end of term.
That means District 1; District 7, Superward East; District 8, Superward West; and District 9, an at-large district, are all on the ballot.
This could represent sea change for the embattled board of education.
Qualifying begins Aug.16 and continues through Aug. 20 at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. Ext. Now is the time to decide whether you will seek office.
To use an overused sports analogy, being a Monday morning quarterback — second guessing every play call — is one thing but actually putting yourself in the game is quite another.
It is one thing to be critical of the actions of others during troubled times.
It is quite another thing to step up to the challenge and be part of the solution.
True public service is a high calling, an often thankless task, and we know it is not for everyone.
But we saw just how passionate, thoughtful and well-informed so many of you can be when it comes to things which really matter, in this case our youth — our future.
Qualifying is a simple, straightforward process, and we encourage sincere women and men who are willing to put in the time, put service above self and education above politics to seriously consider a run for office.
