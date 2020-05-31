We want to remind readers one more time – things are changing with your newspaper this week.
Beginning Monday, June 1, The Valdosta Daily Times will no longer publish Thursday and Saturday printed editions.
But that does not mean less news.
Every morning and evening — including the days we do not publish in print — we will send out email newsletters with links to all the most recent news and information on our website.
If you have not signed up for the newsletter, please do so now at: https://bit.ly/3e2CKvT
We will continue to publish print editions four days of the week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Moving forward, we are placing even greater emphasis on our coverage, the amount of local news coverage and the quality of those reports.
Every day, we will publish online at valdostadailytimes.com throughout the day.
We are making these changes to the frequency of print editions, right along with newspapers across our state and nation, because it must be done. Our business has been dramatically disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown.
We are also having to change our delivery method and we will be delivering your newspaper through the mail. You will receive your Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday newspaper on the same day as normal and the Sunday paper will be delivered Saturday to your mailbox when you get your regular mail.
The printed product is expensive to produce and deliver. As newspapers have been evolving during the past decade toward digital publication many had already reduced, and some even eliminated, print publication. COVID-19 has accelerated that evolution at a pace we would have never imagined. As businesses shuttered, advertising revenue — our most significant source of revenue — quickly evaporated.
In order for us to remain sustainable, and save your local newspaper, we have had to make these decisions.
As a subscriber, you will still have access to news, features and sports coverage on our website valdostadailytimes.com every day of the week. If you need assistance activating digital access, send us an email at vdt.circulation@gaflnews.com.
So many people have asked us what they can do to help the newspaper. We simply ask that if you have a business, see the benefit in advertising and can afford to do so, please advertise (kristi.hill@gaflnews.com).
If you, as a reader, find value in the news and information we provide and can afford to do so, please subscribe (https://bit.ly/2YO0lvZ).
Even as we make these changes, we are committed to continuing our service to this community and being Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.