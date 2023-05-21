LifeSouth and the American Red Cross are ready to take your blood.
You can give the gift of life.
Blood banks in our region mirror the nation and continue to face shortages.
We encourage our readers to consider giving blood.
Your generous donation of blood could help save a life.
We understand that not everyone can donate blood but those who can should give it serious consideration.
All blood types are needed.
Blood and blood platelets cannot be manufactured in a laboratory.
They must be donated.
The American Red Cross has said that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.
That number is staggering and it is not uncommon in some locations for demand to exceed supply.
The Red Cross has also said one blood donor can potentially save up to three lives.
Health care leaders have explained that the summer months take a toll on the blood supply, and this year is no exception.
South Georgia Medical Center must have a ready supply of blood and cannot wait until there is an emergency and blood is instantly needed.
Donors are encouraged to donate now to ensure local hospitals have the blood needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses, health care representatives said.
Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
Bloodmobiles are frequently available throughout the community and blood drives are conducted at various locations throughout the year.
LifeSouth and the Red Cross community blood centers are both good options for donating blood or for helping your business or organization in hosting a blood drive.
LifeSouth provides blood for SGMC.
You can check to find out the most convenient time and location to donate.
There are many opportunities to serve others in our community through volunteerism and donations.
But no need is more immediate or important to saving lives than giving the gift of life — your blood.
