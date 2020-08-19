We are arguably facing the most important election of our lifetimes.
The 2020 presidential election comes while the country is in crisis.
Whether it is President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the man we elect will face some of the greatest challenges ever faced by an American president.
Many of you will have no say who is elected.
You will not have a voice in the future of our nation and world because you are not registered to vote.
Go register.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election is Oct. 5.
Registering is easy.
Georgia residents can register to vote online at the Georgia Secretary of State website or visit the local election office.
To register online you will need a valid driver’s license or identification card issued by Georgia Department of Driver Services with signature on file with DDS. If you do not have a valid driver’s license or identification card, there is a link on the website that will allow you to manually submit a paper registration if you are unable to visit the election office in person.
When the balloting starts, the state of Georgia has made mail-in vote easier by allowing any legally registered voter to mail-in a ballot for any reason.
The state is quickly upgrading its online portal for requesting a mail-in ballot.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said when a registered voter requests a mail-in ballot the person’s identity will be verified by matching the voter’s name, date of birth and Georgia driver’s license or state identification card number with information contained on file in the state voter registration system in order to safeguard the integrity of the election.
But, before any of you can request a mail-in ballot or go the polls, you must first be registered to vote.
Then, before any of us go to the polls, or mail a ballot, we must make sure that we know exactly who, and what, we are voting for in this crucial election.
The election is all about our future, and voters should be voting for the candidate they think is the right person for the job — the right person to lead our nation.
Everyone should make an informed decision and think long and hard about the direction of the country.
Think about policies. Think about platforms. Think about character. Think about values. Vote smart.
If you are already registered to vote, think long and hard before deciding how you will cast your ballot.
The decision is too important to take it lightly.
If you are not registered, do it now.
