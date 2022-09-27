It is way too soon to tell where and when Ian will make landfall but it is never too early to prepare for a hurricane.
South Georgia residents should heed warnings and be prepared.
The Red Cross offers tips:
HURRICANE SAFETY
— Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or watch TV stations for the latest information and updates.
— Build an emergency kit that contains food, water and other basic supplies – enough for three days for each family member and pets. People should also include cash, essential medications, copies of important documents, such as insurance policies and copies of photo IDs, and entertaining items for young children and pets.
— Secure outdoor furniture, trash cans and other items to prevent them from becoming flying objects.
— Know zones and always follow evacuation orders.
— If evacuation shelters open, find them by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency! App. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
— Don’t forget pets. Put together an emergency kit for pets, including sturdy leashes and pet carriers. Locate pet shelters or pet-friendly shelters.
FLOOD SAFETY
— Turn around, don’t drown. If encountering a flooded roadway while walking or driving, turn around and go another way.
— If caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
— Follow evacuation orders and always heed the advice of local officials: do not attempt to return home until officials say it is safe to do so.
SAFE AND WELL
The American Red Cross Safe and Well website is free and it allows individuals and organizations to register and indicate they are safe. You can also search for missing loved ones on the site in English or Spanish.
Again, we urge residents to remain vigilant of weather forecasts and be prepared for the consequences of a worst-case scenario.
