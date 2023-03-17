Why do we care so deeply about government transparency?
Why do we care so much about Sunshine Week each year?
Sunshine Week is an annual campaign highlighted by the press and open government advocates to shine the light and the public’s right to know and the need for more openness in government.
Sunshine Week aligns perfectly with what we see as our most important mission.
You might say it is in our DNA.
The public’s right to know is at the core of everything we do.
Newspapers keep the public informed, keeping an eye on government and holding the powerful accountable.
Our defense of the First Amendment and unapologetic advocacy for open government are rooted in the fundamental principle that government belongs to the governed.
The First Amendment is clear, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Protections for a free press, enshrined in the Bill of Rights, are intended to protect the public’s right to know.
We attend public meetings, file numerous requests for public records, interview officials on the record and report the news to fulfill our mission to keep you informed.
That work is not partisan or even political.
We believe all elected and appointed officials should be held accountable, regardless of party or ideology.
The Georgia Open Records Act and Open Meeting Act, more commonly known as Sunshine Laws, guarantee the public — and the press — access to public records and the deliberations of local government.
We pore through many of those records and attend those meetings, keeping an eye on the public purse, looking out for public interests and reporting what government is and is not doing so you can stay informed.
The rights of access are not special provisions in the law to benefit the media.
Rather, open government laws benefit all the people of Georgia and as your community newspaper, we familiarize ourselves with those laws and rights of access to be your eyes and ears, functioning as a public watchdog, helping to keep government honest and in check.
These are the reasons transparency matters so much to us and why we place such a focus on Sunshine Week.
