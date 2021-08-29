We cannot bury our heads in the sand.
Pretending like something doesn’t exist, doesn’t make it go away.
COVID-19 exists.
It is real, and it is not going away anytime soon, unfortunately.
We have heard those of you who say you are tired of reading about COVID-19 in every edition of the newspaper, and that you don’t want to see COVID-related stories on the top of the front page.
But, you are in the vast minority.
By far, the most read newspaper stories each day and week are those stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most shared, liked and commented on stories on our Facebook page are those related to COVID.
The most calls and visits we get at the newspaper office are related to the virus.
Whether we are reporting on the number of positive tests among students, the numbers of students quarantined, the number of patients at the hospital, the number of deaths in the county or what mitigation measures are or are not in place, these are the stories which our readers are reading the most.
We will continue to report on many other things in our community. Each edition of the newspaper has positive stories about great things happening throughout our community, in our schools or among our nonprofits.
We also, with each edition, will continue to report on the other things local governments, city council, county commission and boards of education are doing and not doing.
We report on new businesses coming to town, businesses closing or expanding and otherwise keeping you informed about what is going on in the business community.
Unfortunately, we also feel compelled to continue reporting on local crime and court proceedings.
And, of course, this is TitleTown, and we report on all our great teams.
We can walk and chew gum at the same time.
While we report on all these things, we are also going to keep you thoroughly informed about what this horrible virus is doing in our community.
To be perfectly honest, we want to stop writing about COVID-19, and you can help us do that. Let’s work together to make this thing go away. Get vaccinated. Wear your mask. Socially distance. Wash your hands frequently. Mitigate.
We’ll make you a promise, if we can all work together to get COVID-19 under control and people stop dying, we will stop writing about it.
