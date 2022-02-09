When we see them walking in uniform among us, we may thank our military men and women.
We let them step in front of us in line, or we buy their meal, if we’re thinking, if we’re not in too much of a rush, but often, even when our intentions are good, we still forget.
We place stickers advocating our Armed Forces on our cars, without really thinking of the meaning behind the words, “We Support Our Troops.” We’ve seen these stickers for so long that we now see them without really seeing them at all.
And still we forget.
Yet, we should remember that men and women are still serving our nation, still leaving families behind, still traveling overseas to defend our country.
Earlier this week, the community witnessed a powerful reminder as about 100 airmen returned to Moody Air Force Base from deployment overseas.
A powerful reminder as men and women serving their country returned to the families waiting for them at home.
Airmen of the 71st Rescue Squadron came home.
These are our fellow Americans.
While stationed at Moody, they are also our neighbors.
Too often, we forget that.
We forget that members of our community are still making the sacrifices to fulfill their sworn pledges of duty, risking all to keep our nation safe.
While they were away, their families celebrated birthdays without them, their children grew a few inches taller without them, their spouses managed the jobs of mother and father without them.
And these families likely never once stopped worrying about their uniformed loved one overseas.
Their families never forgot, not for a moment, where their loved ones were and what they were doing.
Nor should we.
As a nation and a community, we were diminished in their absence, but we were made greater because of their sacrifice.
That’s something we should all remember as we welcome them home.
