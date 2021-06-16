Peach State Summer Theatre returns Wednesday evening.
Opening night of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” Wednesday, June 16, not only marks the return of a new season but a return to live theatre for live audiences for the first time in 15 months.
Granted, PSST! is offering a live-stream version of each production online for folks who still feel more comfortable watching at home and people who have not been fully vaccinated. But shortly after rehearsals started for the musical, PSST! received permission to allow a limited audience of up to 75 people per performance in Sawyer Theatre on the Valdosta State University campus.
People who want to see the show in person must be fully vaccinated. People may wear masks but they will not be mandatory, according to Valdosta State University, which runs PSST! under its theatre and dance department. Seating is limited to accommodate camera operators and equipment.
Traditionally, PSST! presents three Broadway-style, professional musicals each summer. Last summer, like events throughout the rest of the nation, PSST! canceled its season due to the pandemic.
Earlier this year, Peach State announced it would return with one show – a smaller show – with “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,” which needs only four talented female performers.
The show is a sequel to “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” which PSST! presented several years ago. The comedy revolves around a girl-singing group getting back together for high school reunions. In “Dream On,” they reunite in the late 1960s then again in the late 1970s. They sing familiar hit pop songs from both eras.
Peach State Summer Theatre is a professional musical company. PSST! is the official music theatre of Georgia. The Valdosta Daily Times has been PSST!’s corporate sponsor for more than a decade.
It is another one of the great things about living in Valdosta – the majority of towns our size – and many even larger – do not have an arts community as thriving as ours.
Valdosta has a first-rate arts center that just opened a new series of exhibits this week. A community theatre program that recently held auditions for its coming return to live shows with “Camelot.” A symphony orchestra that returned to a combination of live shows and online concerts this past year.
And Peach State Summer Theatre – another marvelous reason to live in Valdosta.
