No one should fear being gunned down in the streets.
The shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick is beyond reprehensible.
The 25-year-old black man was jogging when gunned down in the street.
We are a nation of laws.
We cannot tolerate vigilantes.
We must demand that state lawmakers pass hate crime legislation.
Georgia is one of just four states in the nation without hate crime laws on the books.
That’s beyond disturbing.
Yes, assault and murder are always criminal.
But targeting people because they have a different skin color, speak another language, have a different lifestyle or live with a disability is something society should never tolerate.
At one time, Georgia did have a hate crimes law but the courts ruled it unconstitutional because of its vague language.
It is beyond time to remedy that.
In the U.S., 46 states have laws on the books protecting minority and vulnerable populations.
Any state that does not see the need and act accordingly is simply tone deaf.
Arkansas, South Carolina, Wyoming and Georgia have been more than tone deaf on this issue; the states have been completely negligent.
Every other state in the nation gets it.
Why can’t Georgia?
Does anyone actually think there is less hate and fewer hate crimes in Georgia?
This issue is not about immigration, religious preferences or even lifestyle choices. Just because people are not the same as you, speak differently, have another skin color, act differently or choose to live in a way that you do not agree with, that does not mean they should be subjected to violence.
The arguments against hate crime laws ring hollow.
Opponents argue that such laws create a special class, value the lives of some people over the lives of others and serve to create more racism, homophobia and hatred.
There is absolutely no evidence to support those claims.
This should be bipartisan. Anyone who treasures life should support such a law.
We encourage the General Assembly to get this done.
The General Assembly should send a strong message that Georgia stands against hate, few things could be more pro-life.
