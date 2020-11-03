We must all accept the outcome of the election.
That is how our republic works.
More than 93 million Americans have already voted and millions more will vote today.
We may not know tonight whether President Donald Trump is reelected or if former Vice President Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States.
If it is a close election, the counting could take days, or even weeks — and that is OK.
What is more important than a quick count is an accurate count.
If the unprecedented volume of mail-in voting across the nation results in delays in the tabulations that does not mean in any way that the election is fraudulent or untrustworthy.
Historically, widespread voter fraud is nonexistent and there is no reason to think that anything other than the will of the people will determine the outcome of this election.
We know emotions are high and that people are more passionate about this presidential election than any in recent history.
We also know there has been a lot of reckless rhetoric.
Four years ago, millions and millions of people celebrated the election of Trump.
Even more people than voted for Trump — 3 million more — did not get their way when Hillary Clinton lost.
Still, there was a peaceful transfer of power from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.
The hallmark of American exceptionalism is open and free elections and the peaceful transfer of power.
Four years ago, Americans understood that U.S. presidents are not elected by the popular vote. The path to the presidency hinges on amassing 270 electoral college votes, and because of that Trump was duly elected.
Four years ago, polls were wrong, pundits were wrong and the electoral math caught much of the nation by surprise.
Still, Trump won the electoral college, won the White House and became the 45th President of the United States.
If Trump wins again, those who did not vote for him must accept the outcome.
If Biden wins, Trump’s supporters must accept the outcome.
That is the way our form of government works.
Anything less than accepting the outcome of the election is unacceptable, unpatriotic and unAmerican.
Perhaps more than any election in our history, because of the unprecedented turnout, when all the counting is done, regardless of the outcome, we can say the people have spoken.
Today is Election Day.
If you are registered to vote and have not yet voted, go vote.
Then, be prepared for the long wait and be braced to accept the outcome, regardless of who you supported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.