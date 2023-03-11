We hate reporting on house fires.
Loss of a home or even worse the loss of life are horrible, albeit often preventable, tragedies.
One simple thing you can do twice each year can make the difference between losing your home or saving it.
It can also mean the difference between life and death.
Smoke detectors save lives but only if they are working.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 2 a.m.
When the clock shifts each spring and again in the fall, it is the perfect time to change batteries in home smoke detectors.
Public safety officials have said a properly installed and maintained smoke detector is the only thing in homes that can alert families to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether occupants are awake or asleep, a working smoke detector is constantly on alert, scanning the air for fire and smoke.
Almost two-thirds of home fire deaths result from fires in properties without a working smoke detector, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The association says a working smoke detector can help individuals and their loved ones escape a deadly home fire. It can also help save the lives of firefighters who would otherwise have to risk their lives by searching a burning home for residents.
Various agencies have offered these important safety tips:
— Install smoke detectors on every level of your home and outside every sleeping area. If a family member sleeps with the door closed, install one inside the sleeping area as well.
— Hallways longer than 30 feet should have a smoke detector at each end.
— Install smoke detectors at the top of each stairwell.
— Smoke detectors in kitchens should be kept away from cooking fumes or smoking areas.
— Install smoke detectors on walls at least 12 inches from the ceiling, not in a corner.
— Test and clean your smoke detectors on the first day of every month.
— Sweep them off every month. Too much dust will hinder operation.
— Most smoke detectors are battery operated. These batteries must be tested on a regular basis and, in most cases, should be replaced at least once or twice annually.
— Smoke detectors do not last forever. Check the manufacture/expiration date on the smoke detectors and replace as necessary. Replace any smoke detectors that are more than 10 years old.
— Replace batteries if the detector “chirps.”
— Never disable a smoke detector.
Checking your smoke detectors and changing batteries each time the time changes is just an easy way to remember and a great way to help keep your family safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.