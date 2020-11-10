We commend Deb Cox, her staff at the Lowndes County elections office and all the poll workers across our county who worked tirelessly to execute and safeguard the election.
We all owe a debt of gratitude to the women and men, Republicans and Democrats, who work so hard at the polls and also the staff who provide the professional support necessary to pull off the massive undertaking.
They join their counterparts throughout the state of Georgia and the nation in this great exercise of democracy in action.
These poll workers are your friends and neighbors.
They are people you can trust and believe in.
They should not be vilified.
They most certainly are not crooks or thieves trying to steal an election from anyone.
They do not do what they do to get Republicans elected or to get Democrats elected, they are there to secure the vote — everyone’s vote.
Let us be clear, there is no evidence of widespread, systemic voter fraud locally, in the state of Georgia or across the United States.
We can believe in our nation’s voting apparatus. That does not mean that mistakes do not happen or that there are not glitches along the way. In fact, there are snafus in every election but that does not mean the results are tainted or that someone criminally tried to steal an election.
When you take to social media to suggest the election is being stolen, you are attacking these volunteers and local elections officials, essentially saying they are either not competent to do their jobs or that they are corrupt. Either allegation is blatantly false.
It is certainly OK to call for a recount in a close election that falls within the margin allowing for such recalls in our state.
And, of course, every last vote of every legally registered voter who votes on time should be counted.
However, that is a far cry from carelessly, and falsely, alleging attempts to fraudulently steal an election. President Donald Trump is going to do what he does and say what he says but that does not mean that you should go on social media and repeat his false and reckless claims.
You may not like the outcome of the election and that is most certainly fair for you to say. You may think that 75 million Americans should have voted differently. You may adamantly disagree with polices and positions of President-elect Joe Biden. It is great that in our nation we can disagree, see things differently and publicly express our points of view.
But, falsely claiming a fraudulent, stolen election is an attack on our liberty.
Once again, we thank all local poll workers for your honesty, integrity and hard work.
