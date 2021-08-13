It was great news when we learned racial disparities among people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are shrinking.
Black leaders, in particular, have done a good job of setting the right example and sending out the right messaging to communities of color.
The vaccine is safe, effective and crucial to suppressing the pandemic.
It is the only way we stop this surge.
Vaccine hesitancy among communities of color has been a major concern, and given the history of Black populations being used for medical experimentation, it is understandable that early skepticism existed.
So, leaders such as Vivian Cody-Miller and Sandra Tooley were among the first to call for people of color to get the vaccine and set a strong example by getting their own shots in a public way. Other leaders followed suit, and we deeply appreciate and admire their efforts.
It seems to have been working.
Our reporting has shown that as of Aug. 9, 48.69% or just more than 5.01 million Georgians had been vaccinated with at least one dose. An estimated 4.1 million people, or 41%, had been fully vaccinated; white Georgia residents led Black Georgians by only four percentage points among the population that has received at least one dose; 42% of white and 38% of Black Georgians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As a percentage of the state’s population, Asians have received the vaccine at drastically higher rates at about 78% and about 35% of Hispanics have received an initial dose of the vaccine.
In recent days and weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing exponentially, attributed by health officials to the more contagious delta variant.
So the fact that racial disparities are decreasing is very good news, but the fact that the delta variant is surging across the South is very bad news.
It is bad news that is largely preventable.
The vast majority of COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated people and nearly all serious cases and deaths are unvaccinated patients.
Sadly, children younger than 12 are not eligible for the vaccination, and we fear the worst if more eligible adults are not quickly vaccinated to help stop this rapid spread.
If you are unvaccinated, your quick reaction can help save lives, most especially, the lives and well-being of children.
We urge everyone who is eligible to get your vaccine ASAP.
