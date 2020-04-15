City, county and school officials are making accommodations to conduct open, transparent meetings while keeping themselves and the community safe.
Using technology such as Zoom or even Facebook Live to stream public meetings is not perfect, but it is reasonable.
Yes, you do lose some interaction with the public but less interaction — social distancing — is important for public safety right now.
What we are going through is not the new normal.
In fact, it is abnormal in every way.
Still, there are lessons to be learned.
We fully understand there may be glitches along the way and do not believe that we, or the community, should be overly critical when there are minor technical snafus or missteps, so long as the public trust is not violated.
Here is an example of what we are talking about: When the Valdosta Board of Education conducted its first meeting through live streaming, the number of people who could initially login was capped at 100.
Because the meeting was a discussion about the football coach situation at the high school, there was broad pubic interest. So, a limit of 100 unique visitors to the platform was not the best case scenario. It also was not intentional. They have made adjustments to allow more people to attend.
A lot of this is learn as you go because all of us are having to do things in new and different ways.
By not having in-person meetings, there may be some loss of accountability.
It is easier to make controversial decisions when you do not have to look people in the eye.
So, we encourage school board and city council members, along with county commissioners and those who sit on local boards and authorities to be talking to the public on the telephone, Skype, FaceTime or whatever platform you choose. It is important that you have that kind of interaction so you continue to represent the public and make informed decisions that reflect the values and beliefs of the people who you are elected to represent.
Even though we are far from being finished with all this distancing, we think you should be thinking about what things will look like when all of this is over.
Now that you have the experience and technology, once our community reopens and you can conduct in-person meetings, we urge local government to continue to live stream so as many people as possible will have access to the deliberations of public business.
