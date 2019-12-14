Lowndes High School Vikings hope to bring another championship home to South Georgia this weekend.
It’s been a while since the Vikings have won the state championship but they’ve done it before.
Several times before.
Championships are part of regional football – Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School have won numerous state championships through the years; Valdosta State University Blazers have won national championships.
Actually, we have a lot of teams in several sports that have won titles.
South Georgia residents have come to expect teams to not only make it to the playoffs almost every football season but at least one team to reach the championship game.
This year, the Lowndes High School Vikings is that team.
And whether you’re a Viking, or a Wildcat, or a Blazer during the regular season, we should all be Vikings today in supporting our local team as it competes in the state championship.
Because football is tradition.
Football is community.
Football is family.
In some Valdosta families, generations share their tales of taking South Georgia fields.
Football is a source of individual pride but it is also a source of shared experience, whether on the field as a player, on the field as a band member at half-time, on the sidelines as a cheerleader, in the stands as a fan.
Football is tales of high school Friday nights and university Saturday afternoons.
The 2019 state championship is the latest chapter in the local lore of the game.
Football is winning here but it is something more.
Football is a tie that binds South Georgia from generation to generation. And even when we regularly support other teams, it is the tie that binds when one of our own is in the state championship game.
Everyone in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area can say the Vikings are us and we are the Vikings.
We wish Coach Randy McPherson and the team the best in the championship.
You got this.
Go Vikings.
