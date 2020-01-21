Have an idea for news coverage?
Have a story you want to share?
Want to know why the newspaper does what it does?
Ever want to be a reporter or an editor?
Now’s your chance.
At 10 a.m., every Tuesday, as part of our efforts to lift the veil on the newsroom, the news staff of The Valdosta Daily Times hosts Budget Live. It is not a one-time thing. We are committed to being open, transparent and accessible for the long haul, even if it takes us a bit out of our comfort zones.
We want to give you the opportunity to be directly involved in news gathering, vetting, fact checking and decision making by taking part in what we call a news “budget meeting.” The budget meeting traditionally is how we budget or select news articles, features, photographs, graphics and sports coverage for the next day’s edition of the newspaper.
Budget meetings are nothing new but what is new is bringing you inside — through social media — and letting you not only watch but participate.
You can help determine what the newspaper covers, what questions reporters ask and perhaps even help in news gathering.
As we said last year when we launched this unprecedented project, our readers and local government officials know that we talk a lot about transparency but now it is time for us to put up or shut up.
We are working hard to be every bit as transparent as we expect the agencies we cover to be.
You can attend The Valdosta Daily Times newsroom budget meeting livestreams at Facebook.com/TheValdostaDailyTimes/
You will be able to participate through livestream on social media, observe the process, share your thoughts with us and be a part of shaping your local newspaper.
We know what we are doing is a bit risky, a bit outside of our comfort zones and pretty near unprecedented.
We want you to get to know the reporters, photographers, designers and editors who gather the news, assign beats, edit stories, take the photos, build the graphics, design the pages and bring you the news and information you want and need to know. We would like for you to see that these are men and women living in the community, people you know, who you see in the grocery store, in restaurants, at a ballgame or go to church with. They are your neighbors.
We want you to see the processes the news team goes through, the challenges journalists face at times and the excitement we have serving this community.
We need your help. Let us know what matters to you. What would you like to see covered better? What are we covering that you simply are not interested in? We want to know so we can make better use of our resources and provide you with coverage online and in print that is valuable to you. You might also be able to help us by putting us in contact with a reliable source or telling us about something happening in the community that we just did not know about.
We hope to build trust and to let you see the good will of our news team. We hope you will see these are dedicated men and women who care deeply about this community and want to see its people and institutions be successful.
We think lifting the veil is long overdue. We fundamentally believe that a newspaper belongs to its community.
The Valdosta Daily Times is your community newspaper.
Your news. Your voice. Your Times.
