Watch out.
Each year, thousands of Georgia motorists collide with deer.
Safety experts say from October through December the likelihood of colliding with a large animal more than doubles.
The reason?
It is deer mating season.
According to one of the nation’s largest insurance providers, U.S. drivers were slightly more likely, one in 162, to have a claim involving a collision with deer, elk, moose, or caribou than they did the past year (one in 164). The same study, the State Farm annual deer collision study, indicated that in Georgia the odds are far worse, with the likelihood of a deer-vehicle collision coming in at one in 122 drivers, well above the national average.
“Georgia’s rapid growth coupled with the whitetail deer’s amazing ability to adapt makes collisions all the more likely. Be alert, especially in these fall months when deer movement is at its highest. Just as important as the time of year and the time of day is the need to put down your phone and not be a distracted driver. In the split seconds you divert your eyes from the road to check Facebook, a 20-pound whitetail deer may step into the path of your vehicle,” State Farm spokesman Justin Tomczak said.
The insurance provider offered these driver safety tips:
— Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn.
— If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road.
— Pay attention to deer crossing signs.
— Buckle up. Every trip, every time.
— Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic.
— Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash.
— Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals.
— Avoid distractions, such as devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal.
— Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective.
— If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focused on the road ahead.
There is also an increased risk of collision with deer around dawn and dusk, Tomczak said.
“Drivers should be engaged, alert and on the lookout at all times, because you never know when you may need to react to a deer or other obstacle that may cross your travel path,” he said.
We encourage our readers to be cautious drivers and hope everyone stays safe on the roadways.
