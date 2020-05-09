Here's another round of applause for people and organizations doing great things in the community.
Campuses across the country have halted the field work of many researchers, but Valdosta State University has allowed Dr. Thomas Manning and his research team to carry on, leading to potentially life-changing results. Manning, professor of chemistry, has been working on drug development for two decades. Originally, the focus was on cancer drugs then developed into antibiotics with an emphasis on tuberculosis. The team had looked into various forms of cancer, including lung, as many cancer drugs are hard and have severe side effects for the patient. They hoped to lower the dose significantly. Success in this area led to the team having its work tested in India for the treatment of TB. Then, COVID-19 happened. “When this viral infection popped up, we had been working with an antiviral that came out of the ocean,” Manning said. They adjusted some of the TB work for COVID-19 and looked at some of the ways of putting drugs into the lungs efficiently. Their research has shown the antiviral could be helpful in treating COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Education EL language programs recognized a South Georgia student and teacher as a spring Exemplary English Learner or Exemplary ESOL Teacher in Georgia. The honor is given to English learners in their senior year and/or ESOL teachers who have been nominated by their school system and who meet the established criteria, according to a statement released by state education officials. The state education department recognized Gabriel Zandonade, a Lowndes High School student, and Susan Phillips, a Clyattville Elementary School teacher. Due to school closures this year, all exemplary English learners will receive a certificate signed by State School Superintendent Richard Woods and all exemplary ESOL teachers will be invited to a virtual recognition ceremony Oct. 29 as part of the GATESOL Conference.
When Dana Boruff was diagnosed with breast cancer in December, she leaned into her faith. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Lowndes County community, the Valdosta woman shares a message while benefitting a local nonprofit. Partnering with a friend, Cheryl Collett, Boruff sells signs that read “Faith Over Fear.” Proceeds assist Living Bridges Ministry and its efforts to feed residents through the pandemic. “I trusted the Lord through my cancer, and I just felt like people through this pandemic needed to know that the Lord is with them,” she said, “and that I put my faith in Him and I did not allow fear to define me.” Boruff came in contact with Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges co-founder, after Gunter spoke at a church gathering.
