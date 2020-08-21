Valdosta State University students are back.
We encourage returning and new VSU students to sign up for our free text alerts.
You do not have to be a subscriber to The Valdosta Daily Times to receive the breaking news and weather alerts.
Anyone can sign up and it’s both easy and free.
If a violent crime occurred near campus and police are looking for a suspect, you can be among the first to know. Want updates on COVID-19 numbers in Lowndes County, the alerts will let you know daily.
Our alert system should not be used instead of the VSU campus alert, but when used in conjunction with that service, it provides another layer of protection and another source of valuable information.
If bad weather is approaching, you could be among the first to know.
The Valdosta Daily Times is committed to being the leading news source for South Georgia and providing the news to our communities in every way possible.
At no cost, anyone in the community can opt to receive a daily weather forecast and top headlines on their cell phone or tablet each morning.
We encourage both our regular readers and non-subscribers to sign up for “Your News. Your Way.”
This text-alert system allows you to customize the types of text messages pushed directly to your mobile device.
You have the option to choose which categories you are interested in, including:
— daily weather reports
— top headlines
— breaking news
— weather alerts
— missing children alerts
— sports updates and more
If there are categories of news or information that you do not want to receive on your mobile device, simply do not select that option when you sign up.
However, if at anytime you want to add or remove categories, it is as easy as clicking a box on the website.
To start receiving Your News. Your Way, you can:
(1) select “Subscribe” in the navigation bar on the website valdostadailytimes.com then select “Text Alert”;
(2) select the Text Alerts button also located on the valdostadailytimes.com homepage; or
(3) paste the line: http://bit.ly/1j03sZ3 in your browser.
Again, we remind you, a user does not have to be a newspaper subscriber to participate in the free service being provided to our region.
Many readers already receive our email newsletter delivered straight to their inboxes each day.
It has become one of our most popular features, and if you have not yet signed up for the newsletters, now would be a great time.
Text alerts to your mobile device, email newspapers, daily website updates, Facebook and Twitter posts, and of course, the traditional printed edition of the newspaper give you the news every possible way and are each a part of our efforts to be the leading source of news and information for and about Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia.
Our readers have told us they want the news every way they can get it.
