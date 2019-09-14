Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
The Caribbean Student Association at Valdosta State University is collecting much-needed supplies to help the Bahamian people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Relief efforts in the Bahamas need: Cleaning supplies, including Clorox wipes and bleach, laundry and dish detergent, brooms, mops, buckets, paper towels, rags, gloves, large trash bags. Personal care items, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, shampoo, baby wipes and diapers, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, soap. Nonperishable food and water for all ages, baby to adult, as well as pets. Medical items, including first aid kits, bandages, face masks, ointments, aspirin, ibuprofen, bug repellant. Various other comfort and recovery items, including candles, flashlights, batteries, lighters, charcoal, tarps, roofing nails, tools, air mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, towels. Donations will be accepted at the VSU Blazers vs. Ohio Dominican University Panthers football game Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Gates open 4:15 p.m., with kickoff 6:05 p.m. A Caribbean Student Association member will be at each gate with collection bins until halftime, university officials said. Donations will also be accepted at the VSU Blazers vs. Albany State University Golden Rams volleyball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, at The Complex, located at the intersection of Baytree Road and Sustella Avenue. Doors open 5 p.m., with first serve 6 p.m. Donations may be dropped off at the VSU Drop-N-Shop, located on the first floor of the Student Union at the intersection of Baytree Road and Oak Street.
“Tonight, you’re investing in people who last forever,” Pam Tebow said. Tebow, author and mother of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, was the keynote speaker for the Changing Lives dinner hosted by the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People earlier this week. Dignitaries and community members gathered at The Patterson to support LAMP and hear Tebow give her speech. Tebow told a packed crowd stories about her family and their mission trips. She recalled moments from her son’s early sports career. But the outline of her speech focused on three points: “the Master,” mindset and mission. “We have a Master, and then, we combine mindsets, and then, we get the opportunity to be a part of an incredible mission,” she said. “I can’t think of anything more exciting than to be a part of a mission that so honors the Lord and is such a blessing to your community.” Tebow said the ministry of LAMP is a “God story.” Earlier in the day Tuesday, she toured the homeless shelter, meeting with LAMP staff, board members and clients.
