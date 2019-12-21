Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Valdosta State University’s Dr. Cynthia Tori and Dr. Kelly Davidson have been selected for the 2019-20 Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program offered through the Institute of Higher Education at the University of Georgia. Tori, a professor of economics, and Davidson, an associate professor of French and foreign language education, were two of 17 professors from across the state chosen for the program after a highly competitive application and selection process, university officials said. Established by former Gov. Zell Miller, the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program provides higher education faculty members from accredited public and private colleges and universities across Georgia with expanded opportunities for developing important teaching skills. The program’s goal is to move college faculty members to the leading edge of instructional practice by exposing them to emerging technologies and instructional tools. Throughout the academic year, Tori and Davidson will attend six three-day symposia that include a combination of structured instructional and faculty development activities as well as self-directed activities designed to meet their individual needs, university officials said. They will also receive the support necessary to engage in instructional improvement projects at VSU.
Wild Adventures Theme Park presented a donation to Greater Valdosta United Way as part of the park’s recent Days of Thanks event. “During Days of Thanks, we look for ways to give back to the community and we are grateful we had the opportunity to give to Greater Valdosta United Way, which supports incredible charitable work throughout our area,” said Jon Vigue, assistant general manager, Wild Adventures. In November, Wild Adventures set aside $3 from the sale of each special $15 Days of Thanks ticket to benefit Greater Valdosta United Way, which resulted in a donation of $4,338, park representatives said. “Wild Adventures brings jobs, tourism and quality of life to South Georgia and North Florida,” said Michael Smith, director, Greater Valdosta United Way. “The Greater Valdosta United Way is honored to have them as a partner who invests back into the community. Wild Adventures ‘Lives United.’”
Katelyn “Katie” Elisabeth Lancaster, daughter of Kevin and Meredith Lancaster and a senior at Valdosta High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, school officials said. On average, less than one-tenth of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36, school officials said. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score. “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals,” Marten Roorda, ACT chief executive officer, said in a letter to students recognizing this exceptional achievement. “Katie is a very active member of the VHS campus,” school officials said. “She is an IB student and is currently in the top 5% of her graduating class. She is a member of the VHS cross-country team, president of the Beta Club and has been a student in Valdosta City Schools for her entire educational career.”
