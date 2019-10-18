Home, as they say, is where the heart is.
This weekend, Valdosta State University observes homecoming as national champions and after the sweet victory of winning 300 games.
Valdosta State football remains ranked No. 1 as the team gained 580 yards of total offense to win its 300th game last Saturday against Delta State, 34-13, in Cleveland, Miss.
The win also marked the 21st consecutive victory for the Blazers.
For homecoming, the team plays Florida Tech Saturday, Oct. 19.
Homecomings are about teams returning to play on the home field but homecoming is also about students and alumni returning, too.
School homecomings are a bittersweet mixture of the past, present and future all rolled into a small space of time.
During homecoming, past students return to relive old memories while present students create new memories that will sustain them in the years to come.
Homecoming is a time for alums to embrace their roots, reunite with past classmates and mourn those who passed too soon.
While current students promise their allegiance to the school, their friends and, yes, their youth, now and forever.
For many residents, homecoming events will foster memories of their time at Valdosta State.
For other area residents, who moved here after their school days, the VSU homecoming may kindle recollections of their own schools.
Yet, no matter where one attended school or grew up, South Georgia is now all of our shared homes.
And we should enjoy VSU’s homecoming as a dedication to the region’s past, a commitment to its present and a promise for its future.
We encourage area residents to root for the Blazers as the team seeks its 22nd consecutive victory.
We congratulate the team on its historic 300th victory and hope to see the 301st win this weekend at homecoming.
