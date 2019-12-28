Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Santa took some time to travel from the North Pole down to Valdosta Christmas Eve morning to help the Valdosta Police Department deliver toys. VPD Capt. Kari Williams has been Santa’s little helper for six years now, spearheading the event since its inception. “Every child deserves to have the best Christmas possible,” Williams said. “It’s a joy for us to help put a smile on children’s faces. It’s fun to see the kids jumping up and down and getting presents they didn’t think they’d get.” Valdosta Stadium Cinemas, Barnes Drug Store, and various donors from throughout the community contributed to help make this day a reality. Williams was able to purchase $2,700 worth of toys to hand out at Hudson Dockett, Brittany Woods and Park Chase.
The Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department played Santa Claus for a family that recently lost their home to fire. Kilanda “Michelle” Clayton and her sons, Tyraun Lewis, 4, and Josiah Clayton, 11, were displaced after their East Park Avenue apartment caught fire early last week. They were only able to save the food in the fridge, losing everything else they owned to the fire. Fearing the children may not have a true Christmas due to the losses, both departments took toys from their recent Shop with a Firefighter and Shop with a Cop events for the children. The departments also received clothing vouchers from Living Bridges Ministry for the family and brought in kitchen supplies, which Clayton had mentioned she desperately needed.
Parents stopped by the Salvation Army Monday morning to receive gifts from the Salvation Army, thanks to the Empty Stocking Fund. This year, Salvation Army Lt. Tasha Thomas said $39,000 raised last year purchased toys for more than 1,000 South Georgia children. As the name suggests, the Empty Stocking Fund’s purpose is to ensure no child wakes up to an empty stocking, or empty tree, on Christmas morning. The Valdosta Daily Times started the Empty Stocking Fund in the mid-20th century and has continued annually ever since. The Times partners with the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank to keep the campaign alive. The Outback Riders are also a part of the fund and held the 27th Annual Toy Ride Dec. 21. Hundreds of bikers rode from Lake Park to Valdosta carrying with toys, all for children benefitting from the Empty Stocking Fund.
Members of Alpha Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. stand along with Division of Family and Children’s Services staff upon delivering food to be sorted and presented as holiday baskets to various families supported by the agency. The purchase and delivery of items is an annual program taken on by the fraternity for more than 15 years during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
