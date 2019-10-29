We know it likely won’t increase the number of voters participating in early voting that ends this week, but we will make the case again today, and likely again before the Nov. 5 election day next week.
Voting is important.
We’ll even say it again now: Voting is important.
But too few people take advantage of their right to cast a vote.
While everybody seems to have a political opinion for social media, or at work, or at the dinner table, and while some folks are willing to march in the streets for a cause, too few people take full participation in shaping our representative government.
For example, in several past elections, Lowndes County voter turnout percentages have been in the single digits or just break double digits. At times, it’s been tempting to celebrate just reaching double digits. But a percentage rate in the teens for voter turnout is no reason to celebrate.
Instead, it means that anywhere from 80-90 percent of registered voters did not cast a ballot.
And that’s not counting the people who are eligible to vote but have never bothered to register.
Thousands of people who couldn’t be bothered to vote. Right here in Lowndes County.
Let’s face it, folks, that’s pathetic.
If a person is unhappy with the government but fails to vote, their complaints ring hollow.
People get the government they deserve.
And given the sad state of voter turnout that seems to be the truth.
But it’s not too late to make a difference.
A new opportunity is here.
Municipal races are underway for Lowndes County cities, including a five-way race for Valdosta mayor. Voters living in Valdosta city limits also have the opportunity to vote on the “brunch bill” which, if approved, would move alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays within Valdosta city limits.
All city and Lowndes County registered voters can place a vote for SPLOST VIII — the penny tax, if approved, will go into effect as SPLOST VII ends.
All early voting is conducted at the Lowndes County Board of Elections Office, 2904 N. Oak St. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays this week for the conclusion of early voting.
Precincts will be open throughout the city and county Nov. 5.
We know more than likely we will write another editorial about low voter turnout when this election cycle concludes in a few weeks.
Still, the effort is worth it.
Voting can make a difference. If not immediately, then in the long run.
Voting matters.
And if people don’t vote ... well, we get the government we deserve.
