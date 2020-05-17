Many people have quietly asked, what can I do?
The public has been asked to stay home during the pandemic. To keep a "social distance" from others. To help small businesses by ordering take-out. To buy what we need when grocery shopping rather than hoarding what we want. To work from home. To wear a mask in public.
We can all make these sacrifices to keep ourselves and others safe.
Some people have lost more – they have lost jobs, they have become sick, they have been hospitalized, they have lost loved ones, they have lost their lives.
Others stand at the front lines, risking their own health and lives caring for the sick.
Still, despite their sacrifices, some people may feel that staying home and binging on Netflix does not seem like much of a response to what will be one of the most historic events in most of our lives. Much less a heroic response.
But many people can do something starting this week.
They can activate their destiny as citizens.
They can do something for the common good of their community, state and nation.
They can participate in something greater than themselves.
They can be a part of something while still maintaining safe distances.
They can vote.
That's right.
Vote.
Early voting starts Monday, May 18, in Georgia. Three weeks of early voting is available prior to the June 9 Election Day.
Voting sets the course for the future.
Voting chooses leaders and representatives on the local and state levels. Later this year, registered voters will cast ballots for the president.
Voting can and does make a difference in lives.
So, vote in the coming days.
The secretary of state has made absentee ballots more accessible to all registered voters in Georgia. Voters can vote by mail or by dropping their absentee ballot by the elections office.
Or people can still vote in person at the elections office during early voting or their neighborhood polling place come Election Day.
Be a part of something. Be a part of the community. Do something heroic.
Vote.
