We have been inspired by the volunteerism in our community.
April is recognized nationally as Volunteer Month, and this year that takes on special meaning.
When you think about it, every day could be called volunteer day here in South Georgia.
Volunteerism can define a community. The people of our region are known for their generosity.
There are thousands of people throughout our readership area who make real and lasting differences in the lives of others through volunteerism.
There are so many ways to volunteer your time and talent to help others and to improve the community.
Whether it is serving meals to those in need, visiting the shut-in, mentoring a young person, picking up litter, participating in a neighborhood watch program, reading to a classroom, coaching a youth sports team or taking part in a food drive, there are ways for nearly everyone to be of service.
It has been said the truest measure of a society is how it cares for its least fortunate.
There is an old saying that those who can do, do. Those who can do more volunteer.
Erma Bombeck expressed it this way: “Volunteers are the only human beings on the face of the earth who reflect this nation’s compassion, unselfish caring, patience and just plain loving one another.”
While charitable donations are needed, sometimes the best contribution we can make is to donate ourselves.
Giving our time can often mean as much, and even more, than giving our dollars.
Kahlil Gibran said, “You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.”
Whether through our respective churches, other nonprofit organizations, or simply helping a family or individual, there are numerous ways to lend a helping hand.
In Valdosta and Lowndes County, there are many individuals, churches and organizations that have made a tradition of volunteering with various organizations and nonprofits.
But it seems there are never enough volunteers to serve all the community needs that exist.
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. ... You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
Look for your opportunities to volunteer your time and resources throughout our region.
You need look no farther than your own civic club, church or favorite charity.
Thank all of you for your spirits of generosity and hearts of service.
